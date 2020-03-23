|
|
Theresa Buzzanco, 88 of Barnegat, NJ passed away on Friday March 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Hoboken, NJ, Theresa lived in Middletown, NJ, where she spent 30 years with her beloved husband, Anthony, raising her family of 5 children. After raising her children, Theresa went to work as a Principal Library Assistant for Middletown Township and was the founding member of the Loose Pages Book Club. She enjoyed tennis, reading, cooking, fitness and exercising and spending time with her family. Her passion for traveling and new experiences led her and her husband to far reaching exotic destinations. Theresa and Anthony retired to Marco Island, FL, where they spent over 20 wonderful years enjoying many new adventures with old and new friends. Theresa was predeceased by the "love of her life" husband Anthony S. Buzzanco Sr. as well as her son Anthony S. Buzzanco, Jr., and brother Edward D'Onofrio. She is survived by her loving children Dr. Joseph Buzzanco and wife Maria of Middletown, NJ, Edward Buzzanco and wife Wendy of Atlantic Highlands, NJ, Jo-Ann Bieda and husband Robert of Barnegat, NJ, Mary Lynn Wells and husband Colonel Michael Wells of Williamsburg, VA and sister Phyllis Clark of Pequannock,NJ. She had 13 grandchildren; Bryan, Matthew, Jonathan, Jordan, Joseph, Brianna, Christina, Michael, Meredith, Anthony, Lauren, Evan and Nicolas; also 3 great-grandchildren Summer, River and Keegan and her special longtime friends, Joan Caswell and Argiry Chacones. Visitation will be private due to the recent virus outbreak. A celebration of Theresa's beautiful life will be held at a later date. The family requests that any donations go to the . For condolences, go to www.maxwellfuneralhome.com
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 27, 2020