Marco Island - Theresa D'Auria, passed in peace March 7, 2020, at the age of 103. She was the loving Wife of Gabriel. She is survived by her daughter, Ann Pullo, son Paul D'Auria and great granddaughter Giovanna Ciampa. She was preceeded in death by her granddaughter Justine Pullo Ciampa. She will be fondly remembered by her family and friends as Tess. A private family service will be held in June on Long Island. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be sent to the Columbus Citizens Foundation Scholarship Fund, at 8 East 69th Street, New York, NY 10021. For online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 17, 2020
