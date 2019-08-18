|
Theresa Pumphrey
Naples - Theresa A. Pumphrey of Naples, FL, formerly of North Caldwell, NJ passed away after a brief illness on August 6, 2019. Theresa was born on July 25, 1943 to Frank M. and Mary E. (Del Deo) Lombardy.
Theresa attended St. Michael's Hospital School of Nursing. Upon graduation Theresa worked in hospital emergency rooms and home health before enlisting in the United States Navy during the Viet Nam War and was a Lieutenant stationed at the US Naval Hospital in Annapolis, MD. After discharge from the Navy, Theresa returned to New Jersey where she raised her three sons and worked at Mountainside Hospital, Montclair, NJ for 35 years. During this time, Theresa also went on three trips with Healing The Children in Central America. Theresa was a devoted communicant of St. Ann Church, Naples, FL.
Theresa was predeceased by her parents Frank and Mary Lombardy, her brother Dr. Mariano Lombardy, and her son Paul "Beau" Pumphrey. Theresa is survived by her husband Paul F. Pumphrey of Naples, FL; her sons Francis Pumphrey and his wife Jennifer of Allamuchy, NJ, and Timothy Pumphrey and his partner Crystal Heroux of Burlington, MA; her sister Dr. Judith Viteritto and her husband Michael of North Caldwell, NJ and her brother Michael Lombardy and his wife Alice of Spring Lake, NJ; as well as many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Ann Catholic Church in Naples, FL on Friday August 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Theresa's memory to Avow Hospice, Naples, FL, or St. Ann School, Naples, FL. For online condolences, visit www.FullerNaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019