Naples - Therese (Terri) Marie Vaughan, née Perri, 81, of Naples, FL, and Madison, WI, died peacefully on July 23, 2020, following a heart attack two days prior.



Therese was born on February 28, 1939, in Chicago, IL, to Emma (Ripoli) and Joseph Perri. She attended Austin High School and graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1960, where she was selected to Phi Eta Sigma national honor society. She was the first in her family to graduate from college. Terri was a pre-med zoology major (chemistry minor) and a member of Delta Zeta Sorority. Her plans to attend medical school changed when she met the love of her life, Michael (Mike) Vaughan. They were married on August 6, 1960, and were preparing to celebrate their 60th anniversary in two weeks.



After graduation and marriage, Terri moved to Madison, WI, where she supported the young couple while Mike finished law school at the University of Wisconsin. She worked as a cancer researcher at the McArdle Laboratory for Cancer Research, where she was active in the development and testing of 5 fluorouracil which was approved for medical use in 1962 and is still a common cancer treatment. In 1962, she left the paid workforce to raise two children, Charles (Charlie) and Susan, dedicating herself to their care and to volunteer roles in their activities like Scouting and competitive swimming.



Terri and Mike enjoyed traveling (especially to Hawaii and London) and collecting Royal Doulton Character Jugs and Toby Mugs. One special memory was when they cruised on the QE2 to London, stayed at the Savoy, and flew home on the Concorde. But most of all, they delighted in spending time with their children and grandsons. In 2004, they started spending winters in Naples, FL, to escape the snow and cold. In 2016, they began spending the full year in Florida, as health issues made travel difficult.



Terri was a loving person who tirelessly gave of herself for family or friends and made everyone feel special. She had an eye for detail and had a knack for making her home and her garden (and herself) beautiful and welcoming.



Family meant everything to Terri and she will be missed immensely. She is survived by her husband, Michael Vaughan; her children Charles Vaughan (Madison, WI) and Susan Portland (Hinsdale, IL); and their spouses, Jennifer Vaughan and Michael Portland, whom she treated like her own children. She also leaves behind her four beloved grandsons, Tim and Gerry Vaughan and Kevin and Brian Portland. In addition, mourning her passing are brother-in-law Thomas Vaughan (Chicago, IL) and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Emma and Joseph Perri; her siblings and their spouses, Genevieve (James) Messina, Michael (Frances) Perri, and Rosemary (Lou) Panza; and her nephew Joseph Perri.



Details of a memorial service will be announced at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church (Naples, FL), Saint Dunstan's Episcopal Church (Madison, WI), or a charity of your choosing.









