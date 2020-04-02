|
Thomas A. Gundeck
Naples - Thomas A. Gundeck passed away on March 30, 2020 after a long courageous battle with cancer, he was born on July 2, 1937 to Edward and Elizabeth Gundeck in South Bend, Indiana. He spent his life in Mishawaka, Indiana and Fort Wayne, Indiana before moving to Naples, Florida in 1971. Thomas was an accomplished general contractor most of his life and owned his own company. In his younger years he enjoyed off road racing with his son, also fishing and boating with family and friends. Upon his retirement in late 1990 he traveled with Dianna in their motorhome around the country. Tom was also a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church where he donated his time for the church festivals. Tom was a member of the St. Elizabeth Council of the Knights of Columbus where he was Grand Knight several years and has many friends there that he enjoyed. He was always willing to lend a helping hand when anyone needed a repair or help building anything as long as he was in charge. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Dianna Gundeck (Celie) his daughters Kellie Wendel (Jeffrey) and Paula Yamin (Mark), his son Scott Gundeck, his grandsons Daniel and William Blust, one great grandson Logan Blust. Tom is survived by his sister Patricia Kindt. Preceding his death are his sister Rita Ciszon and his brothers Edward and Gene Gundeck. He also leaves behind several brothers and sister in laws, and nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his pets Rufus and Booty who will miss him. Cremation arrangements made by Fuller Funeral Home in Naples, Florida. The family will have a private memorial at a later date due to the coronivirus. Donations can be made to the St. Elizabeth Council of the Knights of Columbus in memory of Thomas Gundeck. For online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020