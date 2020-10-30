1/1
Thomas A. Naratil
Thomas A. Naratil

Estero - Thomas A. Naratil of West Bay Club in Estero passed away peacefully at Joanne's House at Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs, Florida on October 26 at the age of 86. He was born in Philadelphia, PA and resided for many years in Newburgh, NY and more recently in Estero, FL.

He is survived by his loving wife, Marlene Naratil (Presutto) and three sons, Thomas C. (Wendy) of Warren, NJ, Patrick (Barbara) of Rumson, NJ and Stephen (Diane) of Benicia, CA and 10 grandchildren.

Tom graduated from Muhlenberg College in Allentown, PA with an A.B. degree in Mathematics. He also received an M.A. degree from Temple University. Tom taught math at the senior high school level in Newburgh, NY. He was also an adjunct professor at Dutchess County Community College in New York state.

He was an outstanding football player at Palmerton, PA high school and Muhlenberg College and was captain of both teams. He was an avid golfer winning many tournaments at the Powelton Club in Newburgh, NY and at the West Bay Club in Estero.

Donations in Tom's memory may be made to Joanne's House at Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs, FL or to the Shriner's Hospital for Children.

Due to the current pandemic, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date and time in the future and will be announced.

To sign his guest register or to leave online condolences please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.

Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home and Crematory Family Owned and Operated Since 1978.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
