Thomas A. Sampson, Jr.
Naples, FL
Thomas A. Sampson, Jr., died on March 21, 2019, in Naples, Florida, after a short illness. He was born May 9, 1921, in Mercer, PA, the second son of Thomas A. and Frances Thompson Sampson. Tom was educated in the public schools of Mercer and graduated from Princeton University in 1943.
Upon graduation, he entered active service in the Army Air Corps, completed aviation cadet training and was then awarded his wings as a pilot and commissioned as a second lieutenant. Tom flew 35 combat missions in the B-17 Flying Fortress in World War II, with the 381st Bomb Group in the 8th Air Force. He was awarded the Air Medal with 5 Oak Clusters and was discharged as a first lieutenant.
He married Betty H. Ingraham on November 3, 1945, and they had two sons, John E. (Jack) and Thomas A. Sampson, III.
Tom enrolled in Dickinson School of Law and graduated in 1948. He then joined his father's private law practice in Mercer and they practiced law together until his father's death in 1962. Tom then maintained a sole practice until 1977 when he was joined by Ross E. Cardas as a partner in the firm of Sampson and Cardas. Tom was the Solicitor for Mercer County for 6 years and a member of the Board of Viewers for many years. A past President of Mercer County Bar Association, he was a life time member of Pennsylvania Bar Association. Tom retired from the active practice of law in 1983.
Tom was a member of Bethany United Presbyterian Church for over 50 years and a former Elder. He was a Director in the former First National Bank of Mercer and was very active in community affairs, including being a life member in Post 159, American Legion, and life member and former Director of the Mercer County Historical Society.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, John Sampson, and his wife, Betty Sampson. Tom is survived by his sons, Jack of Naples, Florida, and Tom of Sedalia, Missouri.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 31, 2019