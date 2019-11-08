|
Thomas A. Schweisthal
Naples, Florida - Schweisthal, Thomas A., 78, of Naples, Florida, formerly of Aurora, Illinois was called home to our Lord on Nov 4, 2019. Tom was the son of J. Albert Schweisthal and Helen (Assell) Schweisthal, and graduated from Marmion Military High School in Aurora. He married Mary Stalka in 1961 and they were married until her death in 2002. After Mary passed away, Tom married Cynthia Rodriguez in October 2009.
Tom was employed by the Caterpillar Tractor Company in Montgomery, IL. for 25 years as a Tool Designer. He was an avid and accomplished golfer, and spent many years coaching basketball and baseball in the Aurora area. Tom is survived by his wife Cynthia, his sons; Alan, Steven (Kathy) and Jeffrey (Sandy) and 7 grandchildren: Jarrett, Allyssa, Nick, Matthew, Grant, Nathan and Eric. Tom also leaves behind his former daughter-in-law Colletta, and dear friends HK and Val Andrews.
Tom is survived by his remaining siblings: Phyllis (Jerry) Weistroffer, Kathy (Tom) Reier, and Cindy Schweisthal Renner.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, his former wife Mary, and his sisters Carolyn and Coletta.
A memorial service will be held at St. Agnes church 7775 Vanderbilt Beach Rd in Naples, 34119, on Tuesday November 12th at 2:00 PM. Reception to follow immediately after at Vanderbilt Country Club.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019