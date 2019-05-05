|
|
Dr. Thomas (Tom) B. Armstrong
Naples, FL
Dr. Thomas (Tom) B. Armstrong of Naples, FL died peacefully at home at the age of 90 on April 2, 2019. He was born in East Elmhurst, NY on May 5, 1928 to Elizabeth (Bibby) and Harry Armstrong. He lived for many years in Woodstock, West Hurley, and
Saugerties, NY.
He is predeceased by his
daughter Alexandra (Lisa) Armstrong, his first wife Rosemary Armstrong, his
second wife and mother of his children
Virginia (Ginger) Armstrong, his brother Henry (Harry) Armstrong, and his sister-in-law Elizabeth (Betty) Armstrong.
He is survived by his daughter Heather Foster, his son-in-law Harrison, and their children Lilyana (Lily) and Landon, all of Ormond Beach, FL; his wife Judith (Judi) Armstrong; his nephews Christopher, Brian, and Thomas Armstrong; and his nieces Elizabeth Murchie, Loretta Giglio, Joan Schuler, and Michelle Bailor; and many grand-nephews and grand-nieces. He also leaves behind a large step-family: Chris and Brenda Igoe and their children Hunter and Brett; Sean and Tamara Igoe and their children Michael, Caitlin, and Matthew; Hilarie and John Wiacek and their children Aidan and Halie; and Allison and Steve Boek and their
children Molly, Liam, and Madeline.
Tom was a sailor in the U.S. Navy during the Chinese Civil War and was later recalled during the Korean War to serve aboard an aircraft carrier.
He received his bachelor's degree at New York University, his master's degree at Columbia University, and his PhD in Industrial/Organizational Psychology at Columbia. He went on to pursue postdoctoral work in clinical psychology.
Tom enjoyed a long career at IBM in management
consultation, psychological diagnostic and vocational assessment, and leadership development, retiring in 1991 after 33 years. He continued consulting and teaching in business and college settings through 2009. He maintained a private psychotherapy practice from 1980 to 2016, retiring at the age of 88. He helped so many patients over the years.
Tom enjoyed collecting and refinishing antiques, dancing, fishing, painting, reading, playing cards with friends, and spending time with his family and his dog Blackberry.
He adored his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed sharing his great wisdom with them, in a philosophical and loving way.
Tom will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and timeless stories. His artwork will be cherished. He will be greatly missed by those who had the honor of knowing him.
Tom's ashes will be scattered in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida.
Published in Naples Daily News on May 5, 2019