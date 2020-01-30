|
Thomas Charles Herter
Thomas Charles Herter, 70, passed away on January 2, 2020, after a valiant six year battle with cancer. He passed away peacefully and surrounded by family in the home of his sister Patty in Alexandria, Virginia.
He was born in Rochester, NY, and spent most of his early years in Bethesda, MD. He attended McDonogh School in Maryland followed by Ithaca College and graduated from Central Michigan University with degrees in Economics and Biology.
After college Tom returned to the Washington D.C. area, where he worked in hospitals and in caring for the elderly. He continued with his work of the loving care of others, particularly the elderly, after he moved to Naples, FL, in 1990.
Throughout his life Tom also always had an abiding passion for caring for and protecting animals and the environment. Tom's home in Naples became a refuge for rescued creatures, including dogs, cats, parrots, goats, peacocks, tortoises, mini-horses, fish, donkeys, chickens, and emus. He loved them all and was happiest when he could share them in different ways with others and find them homes with people who would love them as he did. In all his efforts on behalf of animals, Tom was also very grateful for the assistance of his faithful fellow caretaker, Sheldon Bruce.
The way Tom tried to live his life reflected his deep Christian faith. He was a faithful follower of Christ who attended Church on a regular basis, studied the Bible with his whole heart, and always gave of himself and his resources generously and completely.
Tom was predeceased by his parents Charles Herter and Barbara Herter.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 27 years, Joan Thomes Herter, and his step children, Robin Thomes (Kurt Lee) and Christopher Thomes (Kim) and their children, Campbell Lee and Reilly Thomes. He leaves 2 sisters, Christine Taylor (Sandy) and Patty Taylor (Brewster), and their children, Stephen (Alaina), Andrew (Rachel), Caitlyn (Sam Reiche), Alison (Jared Henry), Lars (Zoe), and Grace. He also leaves 11 great nieces and nephews and his wife's family, Thomas and Gloria Kirkland, Marcia Kirkland, and Beth and Kerry Evander.
A memorial service will be held at Grace Bible Church, Saturday, March 21st at 1PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Domestic Animal Services, 7610 Davis Blvd., Naples, FL 34104.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020