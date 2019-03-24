Services
Thomas D. Wilson


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas D. Wilson Obituary
Thomas D. Wilson

Naples, FL

Thomas D. Wilson, 90, of Naples, FL, previously of Carmel, IN, passed away March 15, 2019. He was born in Cutler, IN on September 7, 1928, son of Sherman and Hilda Enoch Wilson.

Tom was a 1945 graduate of Fishers High School. He was a veteran of the US Army. During the 1950's, Tom became one of Carmel's pioneer builders.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his first wife, Caroline; son, Michael and sister, Betty Jo.

Survivors include his wife, Mildred; sons, Steven (Sharon) and Henry (Julia); sister, Beverly (Bill); grandchildren, Christopher, Craig, Shae (William), Luke and Jenna (Zachary); 4 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Please visit www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com to read Tom's complete obituary and share a memory.

Bussell Family Funerals, Carmel-Westfield is privileged to assist the family in arrangements.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019
