Thomas (Carmelo) DiPasquale
Naples - In Loving Memory of Thomas (Carmelo) DiPasquale ("Tommy D") born in Buffalo, NY on August 19, 1928 and died in Naples, FL on June 16, 2020. Tommy is survived by his loving wife Joan (nee Brucato) of 66 years, his three children, Joanne Lubin (Bill), Thomas DiPasquale (Annette), Betsy DiPasquale DVM (Sandy), 7 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by both of his parents, Joseph and Josephine DiPasquale, and his sister Eleanor Bell.
A funeral Mass and Military honors will be held at St. William Catholic Church in Naples on June 23, 2020 at 9:45 am. There will also be a memorial service and burial for him in Buffalo the first week of August.
For additional information, please visit www.legacyoptions.com
Published in Naples Daily News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.