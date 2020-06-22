Thomas (Carmelo) DiPasquale
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas (Carmelo) DiPasquale

Naples - In Loving Memory of Thomas (Carmelo) DiPasquale ("Tommy D") born in Buffalo, NY on August 19, 1928 and died in Naples, FL on June 16, 2020. Tommy is survived by his loving wife Joan (nee Brucato) of 66 years, his three children, Joanne Lubin (Bill), Thomas DiPasquale (Annette), Betsy DiPasquale DVM (Sandy), 7 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by both of his parents, Joseph and Josephine DiPasquale, and his sister Eleanor Bell.

A funeral Mass and Military honors will be held at St. William Catholic Church in Naples on June 23, 2020 at 9:45 am. There will also be a memorial service and burial for him in Buffalo the first week of August.

For additional information, please visit www.legacyoptions.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Legacy Options LLC
4376 Corporate Square
Naples, FL 34104
(239) 659-2009
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved