Thomas Erich La Belle
Bonita Springs, FL
Thomas Erich La Belle, 41, of Bonita Springs, FL, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. He was born June 9, 1977 and was a life-long resident of Southwest Florida.
Thomas is survived by his loving mother, Pamela Liebert; and his beloved son, Thomas Peter La Belle.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas James La Belle in 1986 and by his sister, Danielle Ann La Belle in 2012.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, 28300 Tamiami Trail South, Bonita Springs.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019