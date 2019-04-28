Services
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
Memorial service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 Tamiami Trail South
Bonita Springs, FL
Thomas Erich La Belle, 41, of Bonita Springs, FL, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. He was born June 9, 1977 and was a life-long resident of Southwest Florida.

Thomas is survived by his loving mother, Pamela Liebert; and his beloved son, Thomas Peter La Belle.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas James La Belle in 1986 and by his sister, Danielle Ann La Belle in 2012.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, 28300 Tamiami Trail South, Bonita Springs.

Online condolences may be offered at www.shikanyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019
