John M. Taylor Funeral Home
147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST
Annapolis, MD 21401
(410) 263-4422
Thomas Florestano
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
109 Duke of Gloucester St
Annapolis, MD
On Saturday, March 30, Thomas Eugene Florestano, Jr., died unexpectedly at the age of 57. Tom was born in Washington, DC on February 21, 1962 and raised in Crofton, Maryland. He graduated from Arundel Senior High School in 1980. He then spent several entertaining years enjoying the sights and sounds of Anne Arundel Community College and Washington College. Finally, deciding that a degree would be helpful, he graduated from the University of Maryland. He then spent many summer weekends at Dewey Beach, Delaware. For most of his career, he worked in the medical supply industry.

Tom had a passion for the ocean, lacrosse, his cats, and all things related to the University of Maryland Terrapins. His love for all animals led him to volunteer at various animal rescue operations. He was proud of his sobriety and spoke at AA/NA meetings on an almost daily basis.

Tom wore his heart on his sleeve; he was kind, compassionate and possessed an outrageous sense of humor. His kindness instilled a steadfast loyalty among his friends.

Tom was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Thomas E. Florestano. He will be deeply and sorely missed by his mother, Dr. Patricia S. Florestano, his sister, Leslie Florestano Peek, and his brother in law, Kevin A. Peek. He is also survived by his Uncle, Ernest Florestano, Jr. and his first cousin, Marianna White, as well as numerous cousins.

The family will meet visitors from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm on Friday, May 3rd at the John M Taylor Funeral Home, 147 Duke of Gloucester St., Annapolis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Church, 109 Duke of Gloucester St., in Annapolis, on Saturday, May 4th at 9 am. Memorials in Tom's name may be made to either the Humane Society of Fairfax County, 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, Virginia, 22030 or to the University of Maryland Terrapin Club, 8500 Paint Branch Road, College Park, Maryland 20742.

An online guest book is available at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 7, 2019
