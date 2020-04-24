|
|
Thomas Freeman (Tom) Gross
Naples - Thomas Freeman (Tom) Gross, 72, passed away at his home on Thursday, April 16, 2020, following a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his former wife, Gay Gross of Naples, with whom he remained close throughout his life; their children, Allison Gross (Stacey Bilodeau) of Charleston, South Carolina, and Thomas W. Gross (Kristi) of Alexandria, Virginia; three grandchildren, Jacob Bilodeau, Julian Gross, and Eleanor Gross; and siblings Carol Gregory (Terry), John M. Gross, Jr. (Brenda), and Elizabeth Posillico (Jim). An avid sailor and inveterate golfer, Tom also leaves behind many friends from the Gulf Coast Sailing Club and the Royal Palm Golf Club.
Born in Lake Forest, Illinois, on July 13, 1947, Tom moved during childhood to Providence, Rhode Island. After serving in Vietnam, he lived for several years in Virginia before settling in Naples in 1977. He worked for the Naples Daily News and in real estate before embarking on a career as a boat captain and owner of a yacht maintenance company. At work and at play, Tom relished challenges and sought to improve himself with equal parts passion and persistence. His humor and wisdom will be greatly missed.
A celebration of Tom's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020