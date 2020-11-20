To The Family,

I knew Mr Curcio as his Dermatologist, though he always called me Patrice. We had a special Pennsylvania bond from the small towns there, his around Pittsburgh, mine more northern. I tried to do my best to keep him out of trouble with all of his sun exposure. We last saw him in mid October, him looking so forward to his birthday and resuming playing his treasured trumpet. I will miss him. And, I can only imagine how important he was to your family.

Certainly a life very well-lived!

But who will play Taps for him?

Love, Patrice Case MD

