Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
12:30 PM
Our Lady of Light Chapel
1120 Blue Ball Rd.
Elkton, FL
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Our Lady of Light Chapel
1120 Blue Ball Rd.,
Elkton, MD
Rev. Thomas J. Gillespie Osfs

Rev. Thomas J. Gillespie Osfs Obituary
Rev. Thomas J. Gillespie, OSFS

Childs, MD - Rev. Thomas J. Gillespie, OSFS, died Saturday, July 27, 2019.

Fr. Gillespie served as parochial vicar and priest-in-residence at St. Ann Parish in Naples for nine years.

Mass of Christian Burial 2 PM, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Our Lady of Light Chapel, 1120 Blue Ball Rd., Elkton, MD. Visitation 12:30 PM. Interment Oblate Cemetery.

In memory of Fr. Gillespie, donations may be made to the Oblate Development Fund, 2200 Kentmere Pkwy, Wilmington, DE 19806.
Published in Naples Daily News on July 30, 2019
