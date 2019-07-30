|
Rev. Thomas J. Gillespie, OSFS
Childs, MD - Rev. Thomas J. Gillespie, OSFS, died Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Fr. Gillespie served as parochial vicar and priest-in-residence at St. Ann Parish in Naples for nine years.
Mass of Christian Burial 2 PM, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Our Lady of Light Chapel, 1120 Blue Ball Rd., Elkton, MD. Visitation 12:30 PM. Interment Oblate Cemetery.
In memory of Fr. Gillespie, donations may be made to the Oblate Development Fund, 2200 Kentmere Pkwy, Wilmington, DE 19806.
Published in Naples Daily News on July 30, 2019