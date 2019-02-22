|
|
Thomas J. Powers
Coloma, MI
We are so very saddened to report the death of Thomas J. Powers, devoted husband, father, son, brother, and friend. Tom passed away on January 9, 2019 in Naples, Florida. A Memorial Mass for Tom, 77, of Coloma, MI, will be held on Monday, February 25th, 2019 at 10:00 am, at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 5130 Rattlesnake Hammock Road, Naples, Florida.
The son of Joseph C. and Hannah (Nan) (Nugent) Powers, Tom was born on August 25, 1941 in Painesville, OH and was raised here. He attended St. Mary School and was a 1959 graduate of St. Joseph High School. He furthered his studies at DeVry Technical Institute in Chicago, IL completing his studies in June, 1961.
Tom began as a radio engineer in 1961 at WREO in Ashtabula. In May, 1965 he began as a radio engineer at KYW in Cleveland. He remained there and transitioned into TV
engineering at WKYC in Cleveland. Tom served in
several management capacities at WKYC. In 1991 he had the
opportunity to advance his career at WMAQ in Chicago, with various management positions over ten years. After a thirty-six year career at NBC, he retired in 2001.
Tom was devoted to his Catholic faith. He served as a Eucharistic Minister for over
twenty-five years. While a member of St. Gabriel's, he was President of Bingo and a member of Parish Council. He was also a member of the Lake County Serra Club. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #947 in Painesville and was a current member of Council #4055 in Watervliet, MI. He was a member of Knights of Columbus 4th Degree, Cardinal Newman General Assembly as well as the Father Baroux Assembly 0476 in Benton Harbor, MI.
He served as Grand Knight in Watervliet, MI from 2004 -2006. He is a member of the Bishop Baraga Association. He was a longtime member of the Painesville, OH Elks Lodge 549.
Family was important to Tom. He was a devoted son & brother who was always ready & willing to help. He was married for forty-nine years to his wife, Loretta (Lipovich) whom he married on August 30, 1969. Together they raised their two children, Martin & Jen.
Upon retirement in 2001, they settled in Coloma, MI on Paw Paw Lake where they enjoyed boating and spending time with family and friends. They wintered in Naples, FL for
the past thirteen years where Tom was President of their phase of the Homeowners' Association.
Tom is survived by his wife, Loretta (Lipovich); son Martin J. Powers; daughter Jennifer L. Powers (Judith Scharli) all of Illinois; sister, Kathleen P. Dolney; niece Meghan (Adam) DeLange; brother-in-law Ronald (Phyllis) Lipovich; niece
Lesley Lipovich all of Ohio. He is also survived by many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his beloved parents; brothers Martin J. Powers and Edward C. Powers; and sister Martha Sabol.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to:
St. Peter the Apostle Church, Naples, FL
Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 22, 2019