Thomas J. Williams
Naples - Thomas J. Williams died peacefully at home in Naples, FL on May 29, 2020. Predeceased by his parents, Mary Elizabeth and John Keith Williams and his three siblings, Catherine Collins, John (Bud) Williams and Mary Anne Swaine, Tom is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Vivienne, their two children, Thomas J. Williams, Jr of Tampa, FL and Anne E. Brogan (Ryan) of Hilton Head Island, SC and their grandchildren, William C. Brogan and Katherine E. Brogan.
Tom was born on July 21, 1937 in York, PA where he spent his childhood. A graduate of York Catholic High School and Mount St. Mary's University (Emmitsburg, MD) with a bachelor's degree in economics, Tom was accepted into the United States Navy's Officer Candidate School at Naval Station Newport in Rhode Island where he was commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Navy. While based at Virginia Beach, VA, he was deployed to Guantanamo Bay during the Cuban Missile Crisis, participating in an operation which saved many lives.
After his term of service ended, he began a successful career in the pharmaceutical packaging industry, eventually becoming the Vice President for Paco Packaging with offices first in Pennsauken, NJ and later Lakewood, NJ. Tom also met the love of his life, Vivienne. They were married in West Haven, CT on November 16, 1968. Vivienne, who was born in London, has always believed that she was meant to come to the United States to find Tom. They remained a devoted couple throughout their years together.
As Tom was building a successful career, he was also building an incredible life for himself and his family. Living in Berwyn, PA, he loved playing golf with his friends and family at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, PA, where the family belonged for over 30 years. Some of his best days were spent on the golf course studying his game and having great times with friends and family. In later years, Tom and Vivienne retired to Naples, FL where they continued their lifelong love of golf as Members of the Quail Creek Country Club. The couple enjoyed traveling, spending time in Puerto Rico, England, Portugal, and throughout the United States, searching for amazing golf experiences.
A true gentleman, Tom made a difference in many lives. He will be greatly missed. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a future date. Donations in Tom's memory may be made to Avow Hospice of Naples, FL through their website, www.avowcares.org or to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 625 111th Avenue, North, Naples, FL 34108 or to the charity of your choice.
