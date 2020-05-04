|
Thomas (Tommy) Kristian Ohman
Marco Island - Thomas (Tommy) Kristian Ohman, 75, of Marco Island, FL passed away on May 1, 2020. He was a long-time resident of Arlington Heights, IL before moving to Florida in 2011. He is survived by his daughter Maja Ohman, grandchildren Amari, Trinity and Cross Ohman, brother Olaf Ohman (Arlene), niece Kara (Michael), several cousins in Sweden, and his beloved sweetheart Carolyn.
Tom graduated from University of Illinois and earned an MBA from Northwestern University. He had a varied career including financial analyst, owner of Home of Cohasset Punch and part-owner/operator of Peerless Embroidery.
He loved sports and had enjoyed playing baseball in high school and college and golfing. He was an avid fan of all the Chicago sports teams, especially cheering on his beloved Cubs.
The family will remember him privately at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Our Daily Bread Food Pantry, 1450 Winterberry Dr Annex building, Marco Island, FL 34145. Please indicate that the donation is in memory of Thomas Ohman.
Published in Naples Daily News from May 4 to May 6, 2020