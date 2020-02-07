|
Thomas Lee Kirk
Bonita Springs - Thomas Lee Kirk, 78, passed away peacefully in his sleep in his Bonita Springs, Fla home on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 after a 6 month battle with Leukemia.
Tom was born on February 2, 1941 to Kenneth Leroy Kirk and Jean Frances Farrow in Rush Co, Indiana. Tom grew up working on a farm in rural south east Indiana before moving to Indianapolis and beginning his wholesale plumbing career. Despising the snow and having to wear long pants and socks, he moved his family to Naples, Fla in 1972 and then to Bonita Springs where he spent the rest of his life with his wife, Pam Kirk.
Tom had a 40+ year career in the wholesale plumbing supply industry that saw massive growth and development in SW Florida. He made many friends and colleagues, was active in coaching kids team sports, had a long amateur golf career as well as traveling extensively to the Caribbean with Pam on dive trips. He, himself, did not dive because in his words, "You can't drink beer underwater." In retirement, he gave up golf and spent most of his time caring for his dogs and tinkering on his 1965 Corvette. Tom had always been a Car Guy and had owned several Muscle Cars/Trucks and BMW's. Tom was known for his "Grump" FL License Plate but behind that Grump was a great sense of humor, a loving Father, Husband, Grand and Great Grandfather and Friend that will be truly missed. Tom was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in June of last year.
Tom was survived by 4 children Brad Kirk and Kristin Cietek, Kevin Kirk, Annette and Larry Lower, Brittany and Rich Amore along with 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren as well as a sister like aunt, Marlene and Max Miller. Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Pam, in 2016 when Pam lost her battle with Melanoma Cancer.
Tom did not want a funeral or service and the family has honored that. However, the family is planning a Celebration of Life for family and friends in the spring time.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020