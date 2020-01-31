|
|
Thomas Lloyd Moore
Naples - Thomas Lloyd Moore, 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 25, in Naples, Florida. Tom enjoyed good music, good food and spending time with good friends and family. He will be sorely missed. Tom was born in Brookville, PA and after High School joined the United States Air Force where he served for 10 years, notably at McClellan AFB in Sacramento, CA and in Japan. After leaving the military, he worked for the federal government primarily at the US Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM) at Fort Monmouth near his previous home in Eatontown, New Jersey. He was a proud member of American Legion Post 129 in Toms River, New Jersey before retiring to Naples, Florida. Tom is preceded in death by his parents, sister Elaine Trayer, Brookville, PA, and brothers Donald Moore, Tempe, AZ, and Glenn Moore, Summervillle, PA. His first wife Patricia and children Timothy and Tom. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years Anita Moore of Naples, Florida, son Patrick and two grandchildren, brother, L. Keith Moore, Brockway, PA, sisters Lolita Shaw, Surprise, AZ and Garnet Westoven, Brockport, PA, stepson and wife Larry and Ana Parker of Denver, Colorado, and stepdaughter and husband Lisa and Michael Bennink of Hightstown, New Jersey and grandchildren Phoebe and Parker.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020