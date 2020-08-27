Thomas M. Bowins, Sr.
Naples, FL - In loving memory of Thomas M. Bowins Sr. who passed away unexpectedly on Saturday 8/22/20.
Tom was born October 6th 1960 in Cleveland, OH, and raised in Euclid, Ohio by Bob and Clara Bowins and his 7 siblings Jimmy, Pam, Bobby, Barb, Carla, Darlene, and Arlene. Tom relocated to Naples, FL in 1980 and fell in love with his wife Paula of 38 years.
Tom was notoriously keeping busy. He had a passion for designing and building unique projects around the house. He was often called "McGuyver" for his inventive problem-solving ideas. Some would insist he was better than "McGuyver". He enjoyed fishing, repairing antique cars, and riding his motorcycle across the country with his wife. He created a safe haven for neighborhood kids by building a skate park in his backyard. He lit up with excitement anytime he was able to pass along his knowledge and wisdom. He had a boisterous laugh that was contagious.
Tom was beloved by many and left an impression on everyone he met. He was a never-ending fountain of generosity and kindness. Not a day passed that his love for his wife, children, and grandchildren went unnoticed.
Tom is preceded in death by his sister Arlene. He is survived by his parents Bob and Clara and siblings, his wife Paula, his four children Kieran, Candice, Amanda and Tommy, and his grandchildren Kyra, Nahaiya, Ilyas, and Mylo.
A visitation will be held Saturday 8/29/20 at Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Rd., Naples from 5-9 pm. His family is asking that donations be made in place of flowers. Donations can be sent to Paula or through their GoFundMe page https://gf.me/u/ytswuf
. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com
.