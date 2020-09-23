1/1
Thomas Million Morris Jr.
1944 - 2020
Thomas Million Morris, Jr

Thomas Million Morris, Jr, age 75, died January 8, 2020, in Naples, FL, after a lengthy illness. Tom and his wife, Ilsa, were part time residents of Naples, FL, and Logansport, IN.

Born July 2, 1944, in Logansport, he was the son of Thomas Million Morris, Sr. and Margaret (Jones) Morris.

Tom served in the United States Air Force and was a very active member of the Logansport community.

Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Ilse Bried Morris, Logansport, daughters, Erika Morris of Logansport, and Kendra (Ryan) Kleckner of Lafayette, IN.; grandchildren Brooklyn, Bodey, Carter, and Olivia.

A Celebration of Life Open House will be held Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Logansport.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the "Tom Morris Family Endowment", in care of the Cass County Community Foundation, PO Box 441, Logansport, IN 46947.

Kroeger Funeral Home, Logansport, is in charge of arrangements. (www.kroegerfuneralhome.com).




Published in Naples Daily News from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Celebration of Life
