Thomas "Tommy'O" O'Reilly, IV
Tom F. O'Reilly, IV was born in Teaneck, NJ on March 29, 1969. Although he only lived in NJ for his first four and half years, before his family moved to Naples in 1973, NJ was his "second home". After a courageous and hard fought battle with brain cancer, Glioblastoma, Tommy'O passed away peacefully on June 13, 2020 at 11:11 a.m., in his home in NJ, surrounded by his loving wife, Elaine, his children Declan and Kaia along with his parents Jo and Tom O'Reilly.
Tommy'O was always a very outgoing and charismatic man who had a love of sports, playing soccer and football at Naples High School and as placekicker for Rutgers University for 3 years. His love of trail running and marathons afforded him the opportunity to travel and meet hundreds of people with similar interests…it's how he met his loving wife, Elaine. Tommy'O was also very musical having played trombone in NHS Marching Band, and loved to play his acoustic guitar and piano. He also loved to sing and often gave "Commuter Concerts in the Car" on his way to and from work. Tommy'O's passions were his wife, his kids, running on trails and singing while playing his guitar. He leaves behind a legacy of always helping others achieve their goals and being happy. He had a great sense of humor, fantastic memory (could recall names, events, musical trivia as well as movie trivia) and displayed them all from his childhood until the last week of his beautiful life. He will be loved and remembered by many because of his kindness, honesty and contagious SMILE! "You can't control what happens to you, but there are two things you can control: Your Attitude and Your Effort!"
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. William Catholic Church, Seagate Drive, Naples, on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. Masks are required to be worn while inside the Church and no group gatherings on Church grounds. This Mass will be live streamed : www.saintwilliam.org
scroll down to Funeral Mass for Tommy O'Reilly or https://youtu.be/P418OB4sRdY
. Wear something RED, Tommy'O's favorite color! Internment private.