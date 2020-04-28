|
Thomas Patrick Dowdal
Bonita Springs - Thomas P. Dowdal, 80, of Bonita Springs, FL passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers. He had been a resident of Bonita Springs since 1969, moving from Crystal Lake, IL. Tom was born August 9, 1939 in Waukegan, IL a son of the late William J. and Cleo F. (Glandon) Dowdal.
Tom worked for many years as a roofer for Weimerskirch Construction and Roofing Company in Bonita Springs before working for Gary Murphy as a property manager. He loved fishing and was a NASCAR enthusiast and fan of Dale Earnhardt. Tom also was a member of the VFW Post 4254 in Bonita Springs.
Survivors include his loving daughters, Lauri (Aaron) Sherrill, Janet (Ben) Elwell, and Sharon Shearer; brother, George Dowdal; grandchildren, Aaron, Erica, Skylar, George, Jim, and Dalton; and great grandson, Dylan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline Marie Dowdal in 1999; and siblings, Jim, Billy, Sue and John.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of his life will be held at the VFW Post 4254 at a later date and will be announced.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, Family Owned and Operated Since 1978.
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020