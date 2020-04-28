Services
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Dowdal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Patrick Dowdal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Patrick Dowdal Obituary
Thomas Patrick Dowdal

Bonita Springs - Thomas P. Dowdal, 80, of Bonita Springs, FL passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers. He had been a resident of Bonita Springs since 1969, moving from Crystal Lake, IL. Tom was born August 9, 1939 in Waukegan, IL a son of the late William J. and Cleo F. (Glandon) Dowdal.

Tom worked for many years as a roofer for Weimerskirch Construction and Roofing Company in Bonita Springs before working for Gary Murphy as a property manager. He loved fishing and was a NASCAR enthusiast and fan of Dale Earnhardt. Tom also was a member of the VFW Post 4254 in Bonita Springs.

Survivors include his loving daughters, Lauri (Aaron) Sherrill, Janet (Ben) Elwell, and Sharon Shearer; brother, George Dowdal; grandchildren, Aaron, Erica, Skylar, George, Jim, and Dalton; and great grandson, Dylan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline Marie Dowdal in 1999; and siblings, Jim, Billy, Sue and John.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of his life will be held at the VFW Post 4254 at a later date and will be announced.

Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.

Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, Family Owned and Operated Since 1978.
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -