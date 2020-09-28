1/1
Thomas Patrick Kiely
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Patrick Kiely

Naples - Thomas Patrick Kiely, known as Toddy, Doc and Tod to friends and family, passed away suddenly with his wife by his side, in Naples, FL on September 20, 2020.

Tod was born in Chicago, Illinois May 14, 1946. He was a lifelong resident of the Chicagoland/Schaumburg, IL area, before retiring to Marco Island, FL in 2004 with his wife Sherill.

Tod started his career as a fireman in Oak Park, IL before serving for 26 years as a Schaumburg policeman.

Tod and Sherill met in 1985 and they were married in Lahaina, Maui in May of 1996.

Tod loved golfing with buddies, Notre Dame football, the Chicago Bears and the Chicago White Sox.

Tod is survived by his wife Sherill (Largent), his brother Robert (Margaret), sister Joanne Logue, nieces, nephews, and many friends. He was predeceased by his parents Joseph & Gertrude, brothers, Joseph, John, and Michael, sisters, Mary and Kathleen (Nene).

A celebration of life will take place at a later time.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naples Daily News from Sep. 28 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Legacy Options LLC
4376 Corporate Square
Naples, FL 34104
(239) 659-2009
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Legacy Options LLC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 28, 2020
Tom was a good copper and a stand up guy. Never had to worry about your back when he was with you on the job. One of my favorite Irishmen to banter with at roll call and on the job. Always had fun and enjoyed golfing with him at the FOP outings. Whenever I smell a cigar and see a black Corvette I always think of Tom. Tom was a good man, a good friend, and will be missed.
Paul Christiansen
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved