Thomas Patrick KielyNaples - Thomas Patrick Kiely, known as Toddy, Doc and Tod to friends and family, passed away suddenly with his wife by his side, in Naples, FL on September 20, 2020.Tod was born in Chicago, Illinois May 14, 1946. He was a lifelong resident of the Chicagoland/Schaumburg, IL area, before retiring to Marco Island, FL in 2004 with his wife Sherill.Tod started his career as a fireman in Oak Park, IL before serving for 26 years as a Schaumburg policeman.Tod and Sherill met in 1985 and they were married in Lahaina, Maui in May of 1996.Tod loved golfing with buddies, Notre Dame football, the Chicago Bears and the Chicago White Sox.Tod is survived by his wife Sherill (Largent), his brother Robert (Margaret), sister Joanne Logue, nieces, nephews, and many friends. He was predeceased by his parents Joseph & Gertrude, brothers, Joseph, John, and Michael, sisters, Mary and Kathleen (Nene).A celebration of life will take place at a later time.