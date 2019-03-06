|
|
Thomas Ray Benua Jr.
Naples, FL
Thomas R. Benua Jr, 73, of Naples, Florida, passed away unexpectedly on March 3, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born in Lancaster, Ohio on March 15, 1945 to Thomas Benua, Sr and June Smith Benua. Tom graduated from Columbus Academy and received a Bachelor of Science degree from Marietta College and an MBA from Ohio University.
Tom is survived by Sue, his loving wife of almost fifty years. He is also survived by his sons, Brad (Tabitha) of New Albany, Ohio and Greg (Christen) of Westerville, Ohio and his six cherished grandchildren, Sarah, Lucas, Alexa, Evan, Landon and Grayson. Tom is also survived by his sisters Linda Benua and Carol Major and his brother Peter Benua as well as several nieces and nephews.
Tom served in Vietnam as a member of the United States Army. He then moved on to a career in manufacturing as President of EBCO/Oasis Corporation. He served on the Board of Directors and was a Past President of Quail Creek Country Club in Naples. Tom was Treasurer of the Men's Golf Association for seven years. He was also the Treasurer of Vanderbilt Shores Condo Association and Past President of Junior Achievement of Central Ohio.
Tom was a kind and giving man who never met a
stranger. He was known for his Loudmouth shorts and colorful
Christmas pants. Tom's family was the love of his life. In addition, he loved playing golf and was proud of having four holes-in-one. Tom also enjoyed doing jigsaw and Sudoku puzzles and enthusiastically cheered on the Ohio State Buckeyes.
There will be a celebration of life held at a later time. Donations in Tom's memory can be made to Junior
Achievement of Central Ohio or the American Heart
Association.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 6, 2019