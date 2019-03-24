|
Thomas Rudolph "Rudy" McCullough
Indianapolis, IN
Thomas Rudolph "Rudy" McCullough, 88, of Indianapolis, passed away March 18, 2019. He was born December 22, 1930 to the late Will A. and Lois I. (Morris) McCullough. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Julie B. McCullough; son, Bill McCullough; sister, Jane Blunschi of London, KY; brother, Bill McCullough, who was killed in WWII; and his Grand Pup, Libby.
Rudy attended Culver Military Academy from 1942-1945 and graduated from Broad Ripple High School where he was a member of the 1945 Undefeated City Champs in football. This gained him a football scholarship to North Carolina State. Rudy then attended Indiana University and was affiliated with the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity and "Wandering Greeks." Rudy took great pride in enlisting in the United States Marine Corps, even though he was the "Soul Surviving Son" during the Korean War.
Rudy married Julie B. McCullough on July 14, 1956. He founded McCullough Insurance Agency in 1962 and sold it in 1992. Rudy was involved in many organizations including the Indianapolis Athletic Club, Meridian Hills Country Club, Hoosier Hundred, and was a life member of the Indiana University Alumni Association. He was President of the Twilight Optimist Club and Jr. Men's Club.
Rudy was an Elder at Second Presbyterian Church in Indianapolis. He also coached his kids for many years in football, basketball, and baseball at the YMCA.
Rudy and Julie moved to Florida in 1995. There he was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Naples and was President of the Board of Trustees. He was also active in the Youth Ministry of the Church and was a Stephen's Minister. He traveled to Mexico to build "Four Houses in Four Days," and at almost 80 years old, he was the oldest man to do this. He was also involved in Collier Harvest; delivering food around Immokalee, Florida once a week; and worked at the Guadalupe Catholic Church in their soup kitchen for six years.
While in Naples, he also enjoyed playing tennis and hanging out with his group of characters: Larry, Bud, Michael, Joey, Hank, Paul, and Ed.
He returned to Indianapolis in 2014 to be with his grandchildren, Billy, Tommy, Jackson, Matthew, and Grand Pup, Libby. He also enjoyed spending time with his "old" but great friends in Indianapolis.
He is survived by his children, Michael McCullough, Cathy (Steve) Gerberding, Scott McCullough, and Tom (Michelle) McCullough; grandchildren, Billy McCullough, Tommy McCullough, Jackson McCullough, and Matthew McCullough.
A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 4-7 PM at Leppert Mortuary – Nora, 740 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Second Presbyterian Church, 7700 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis.
The family would like to thank Dr. Kevin McCallum for his care and support of Rudy and his family during his illness.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rudy's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas, 66675. ()
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019