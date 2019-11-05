|
Thomas V. (PhD) Falkie
Newtown Square, PA - Age 85 of Newtown Square, PA on November 1, 2019. Born in Mt. Carmel, PA to the late Victor and Aldona Falkie.
His professional career spanned private industry starting with International Minerals and Chemicals Corp. and ending at Berwind Natural Resources Corp. as President and Chairman. Between he was appointed Director of the US Bureau of Mines and headed the Department of Mining Engineering at Penn State. He received many industry awards including Distinguished Alumni of Penn State, Distinguished member of SME, honorary member AIME, and recipient of the Robert Stefanko award for Distinguished Achievement in Mineral Engineering. He is a member of the National Academy of Engineering and was inducted into the National Mining Hall of Fame in 2017. He also served on several advisory boards at Penn State and in the mining industry. He was a pioneer in the emerging areas of computer application and management science in his industry.
Beloved husband of the late Jean; loving father of Thomas V. Falkie, Jr., Lawrence W. Falkie, Michael J. Falkie, Ann Marie Falkie and Christine Mack (John); devoted grandfather of Emma and Frances Mack and Noah and Hanna Falkie; dear brother of siblings, Lenny and Sugar.
If desired, please donate to a or to any Penn State scholarship fund in his memory.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019