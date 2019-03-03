|
Thomas W. Votel M.D.
St. Paul, MN
Age 92, of St. Paul, died February 25, 2019. Born and raised in Frogtown. Tom attended St. Agnes Grade School, Cretin High School, St. Thomas College and St. Louis University School of Medicine. He met Audrey Stephan and they
married September 3rd, 1949. Together they raised six
children. Tom proudly served in World War II on the U.S. Navy USS Fayette from 1944-1946 and was one of the
founders of United Hospital, serving for two years as their Chief of Staff. Founder of Comp Equipment (Ergodyne) and holder of many patents, he was an inventor, a caregiver, a man of deep faith, strong principles and a prolific writer. He loved handball, golf, and his many great "shovel-ready" friends, who would gather regularly at the Town and
Country Club and Windstar Country Club in Naples FL.
Preceded in death by his beloved wife Audrey, brothers Henry, William, Benjamin, Peter, John and sister Anna Marie. Survived by children Patrick, Bridget (Anne Rumsey),
Thomas (Barbara), Kevin (Jennie), Julia (Robert) Lee,
Frederick; grandchildren, Lindsay (Robert) Herda, Chelsea, Henry Lee, Beckett and Charlie; and great grandchildren, Addie Mae and Hazel Herda. Requiem Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Monday, March 4th at the Church of St. Agnes (535 Thomas Avenue) St. Paul, MN. Visitation
beginning 9:30 AM prior to Mass at Maria Hilf chapel (at St Agnes). Private interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of
flowers, memorials preferred to The Cystic Fibrosis
Foundation or the Church of St. Agnes. Guestbook at
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 3, 2019