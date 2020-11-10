1/1
Timothy A. Stover
Timothy A. Stover

Timothy A, Stover, 69 died peacefully on October 24, 2020 with his family by his side.

Tim finished his long work career at PRS, Pipe Restoration Solutions He was a member of the Knights of Columbus as a 3rd degree officer. He was an active member of CAI Partner and Chapter Investor, long term member of Cammi Marco Island, Collier BMI, COMA, CO-Founder of Elite Managers Club with Jim Janser; of Naples, of Marco Island and Ft. Myers.

A service will be held on Saturday November 14, 2-4pm at the Naples Funeral Home 3107 Davis Blvd Naples, FL 34104.




Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Service
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Naples Funeral Home - Naples
Funeral services provided by
Naples Funeral Home - Naples
3107 Davis Boulevard
Naples, FL 34104
239-775-4255
