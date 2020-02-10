Resources
Naples, FL - Timothy Christian Gaadt, age 48, passed away on February 7, 2020. He was born on September 12, 1971 to Thomas C. and Judith A. Washburn Gaadt in Erie, PA.

Tim graduated from Technical Memorial High School in 1990 where he played soccer, his first passion. He left Erie to pursue his professional golf career in Naples, FL where he worked at The Vineyards Country Club for the last 21 years.

Tim ABSOLUTELY LOVED golf. He loved his co-workers, the members and giving golf lessons to everyone from NFL stars to kids at his junior golf camp. He could carry on a conversation with a complete stranger and make them smile.

Tim will be greatly missed by his parents; his brother, Tommy; sister, Debbie and brother-in-law, Jim Dauer; grandfather, James E. Washburn; aunts, uncles, cousins; loving girlfriend, Kaylene Halberg; former wife, Cheryl Patton and her children, Amber and Josh Pettigrew; two granddaughters; and one great granddaughter (yes, you read this correctly, he was a Great Grand Pop Pop). Tim was preceded in death by his grandparents, George C. and Doris Gaadt and Betty Jane (Powell) Washburn.

Visitation will be on Thursday, February 13th from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Road, Naples. Interment will be in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery in Erie, PA.

In lieu of flowers, please donate, if you'd like, to a . For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
