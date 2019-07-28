|
Timothy John Conroy
Naples - Timothy John Conroy, aged 86, of Naples, FL, formerly of Spring Lake, MI, and Grand Rapids, MI. Born April 14, 1933, to the late Harold "Pat" Conroy and to the late Annabelle Conroy (nee McElwee), and also preceded in death by his stepmother, Ada Conroy. Loving and devoted husband of nearly 66 years to Janet (nee Klapperich). Tim will also be welcomed to heaven by his cherished in-laws, Oliver "Tex" Klapperich and Myrtle (nee Cloutier) Klapperich. Tim and Janet raised 8 children: Ann Fielder (Keith), Patrick (Karin), Tim (Debbie), John (Jill), Tom (Kim), Brigid Voreis (Glenn), Brendan (Terry) and Molly Foley (Ed). He is survived by 24 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren -and was preceded in death by one grandchild, Christina, and three siblings - Tom, Mary Ann Latowski, and Marie Standish. Tim gracefully lived with Parkinson's for several years and died peacefully on July 17, a day he spent with the love of his life, Janet, and in the care and company of all his children, both present and far away.
As a lawyer in Grand Rapids, Tim was known in legal circles as formidable, prepared, a lawyer who always stood up for what he thought was right, a champion of the underdog. He was tough, fair, and ethical. He believed in hard work, honesty and a story that would evoke a good laugh over a glass of Canadian whiskey. A man of deep faith, Tim was an active member of St. Ann's parish in Naples over the years.
Tim's strong belief in the value of Catholic education was evident in his own life and in raising his and Janet's children. However, he also felt strongly that it was a gift to be shared with others resulting in his co-founding the Foundation for Catholic Education of Grand Rapids, which made it possible for hundreds of Grand Rapids families to afford a Catholic high school education. That was his way to pay forward the kindnesses shown to him as a skinny 17-year old who came to Grand Rapids alone to attend Catholic Central in 1951.
Tim was a generous friend to all he met: old classmates in Naples, fellow St. Ann's parishioners, workout buddies at NCH, or the waiters and waitresses at any diner or restaurant. He always wanted to know your name and something about you. Tim and Janet were best friends. He liked to mention that he "married up" - that is, how could he be so lucky to deserve a girl like her? He will be missed.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on August 31 at the St. Joachim Chapel of St. Ann's Catholic Church, Naples, FL, at 11 a.m. A funeral Mass will also take place at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Spring Lake, MI on September 28, 10 a.m. Visitation, 11 a.m. Mass. Arrangements by Fuller Funeral Home North (Naples), 239-592-1611.
Published in Naples Daily News on July 28, 2019