Services
Fuller Funeral Home
1625 Pine Ridge Road
Naples, FL 34109
(239) 592-1611
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Conroy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy John Conroy


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy John Conroy Obituary
Timothy John Conroy

Naples - Timothy John Conroy, aged 86, of Naples, FL, formerly of Spring Lake, MI, and Grand Rapids, MI. Born April 14, 1933, to the late Harold "Pat" Conroy and to the late Annabelle Conroy (nee McElwee), and also preceded in death by his stepmother, Ada Conroy. Loving and devoted husband of nearly 66 years to Janet (nee Klapperich). Tim will also be welcomed to heaven by his cherished in-laws, Oliver "Tex" Klapperich and Myrtle (nee Cloutier) Klapperich. Tim and Janet raised 8 children: Ann Fielder (Keith), Patrick (Karin), Tim (Debbie), John (Jill), Tom (Kim), Brigid Voreis (Glenn), Brendan (Terry) and Molly Foley (Ed). He is survived by 24 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren -and was preceded in death by one grandchild, Christina, and three siblings - Tom, Mary Ann Latowski, and Marie Standish. Tim gracefully lived with Parkinson's for several years and died peacefully on July 17, a day he spent with the love of his life, Janet, and in the care and company of all his children, both present and far away.

As a lawyer in Grand Rapids, Tim was known in legal circles as formidable, prepared, a lawyer who always stood up for what he thought was right, a champion of the underdog. He was tough, fair, and ethical. He believed in hard work, honesty and a story that would evoke a good laugh over a glass of Canadian whiskey. A man of deep faith, Tim was an active member of St. Ann's parish in Naples over the years.

Tim's strong belief in the value of Catholic education was evident in his own life and in raising his and Janet's children. However, he also felt strongly that it was a gift to be shared with others resulting in his co-founding the Foundation for Catholic Education of Grand Rapids, which made it possible for hundreds of Grand Rapids families to afford a Catholic high school education. That was his way to pay forward the kindnesses shown to him as a skinny 17-year old who came to Grand Rapids alone to attend Catholic Central in 1951.

Tim was a generous friend to all he met: old classmates in Naples, fellow St. Ann's parishioners, workout buddies at NCH, or the waiters and waitresses at any diner or restaurant. He always wanted to know your name and something about you. Tim and Janet were best friends. He liked to mention that he "married up" - that is, how could he be so lucky to deserve a girl like her? He will be missed.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on August 31 at the St. Joachim Chapel of St. Ann's Catholic Church, Naples, FL, at 11 a.m. A funeral Mass will also take place at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Spring Lake, MI on September 28, 10 a.m. Visitation, 11 a.m. Mass. Arrangements by Fuller Funeral Home North (Naples), 239-592-1611.
Published in Naples Daily News on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fuller Funeral Home
Download Now