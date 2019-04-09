|
|
Timothy P. O'Neill
Naples, FL
Timothy P. O'Neill, 60, of Naples, FL, retired FDNY
Lieutenant, passed away at home, surrounded and embraced by his wife and his children, on April 2, 2019 of 9/11 related cancer.
O'Neill served for 22 years with the New York City Fire Department before retiring in March 2003. Tim (or Timmy), began his career at Ladder 119 in Brooklyn in 1981. He also served at Ladder 80 in Staten Island where he was promoted to Lieutenant. He then served at Ladder 5 in Greenwich Village until his retirement in 2003.
Tim received his BS, BA from Baruch College. He
supported The Wounded Warrior Project and, after his retirement, volunteered as a docent at the Staten Island Zoo, with a specialty in meerkats. He was an animal lover. He coached South Shore Little League and Babe Ruth
Baseball. He enjoyed playing golf, football, softball (and umpiring), tennis and bocce.
Tim was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, family member and friend. He was a great guy to hang out with and he fought cancer with tremendous strength and courage.
He is survived by his wife, Paula, and his brother Billy O'Neill and wife Judy. He was pre-deceased by his parents Delores (Kratch) and Daniel O'Neill, and brother Daniel O'Neill. He leaves behind three children, two step children and six grandchildren; Kristen Nardoza and husband Joseph with their sons James and Henry; Taryn McManus and her husband William with their daughter Keira; Thomas O'Neill and his wife Amanda with their daughter Emery; step daughter Lauren Zullo and her companion Ross Dubin; step son Matthew Zullo with his wife Ania with their son Dominik and daughter Emily.
An FDNY Administrative Line of Duty WTC Mass is
scheduled for April 12, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church at 11am (981 Castleton Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10301). Coalition to follow at LiGreci's Staaten (697 Forest Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10310). A funeral mass in Naples, FL will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to support the FDNY Fire Family Transport Foundation. This foundation and its tireless FDNY volunteers provided unwavering transport assistance during Tim's battle with cancer. Tim's family is grateful for your support. FDNY Fire Family Transport Foundation, In memory of Timothy P. O'Neill, P.O. Box 340949, Brooklyn, NY 11234.
