1/1
Tina Bubba
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tina Bubba

Bethlehem, PA - Tina Bubba, 88, of Bethlehem, PA and formerly of Naples, Florida, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Country Meadows of Bethlehem.

She was born in New York City, a daughter of the late Walter and Marjorie (Martin) Kerr.

Tina was married to Frank J. Bubba for 66 years. She was a graduate of Easton High School, class of 1950. She was a dedicated homemaker and loving mother to her two daughters. She was very proud of being a grandmother and great grandmother. Tina will forever be in our hearts and will never be forgotten.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, two daughters Kimberly A. Demyan and her husband Louis, of Bethlehem, PA, Michele A. Dieter and her husband Jeffrey, of Southport, NC, four grandchildren Jacalyn Ruhland, Kelly Flecksteiner, Brittany Grant, and Ryan Dieter. Six great grandchildren Jilian Ruhland, Greysen Ruhland, Ashton Ruhland, Rylee Flecksteiner, Caitlyn Flecksteiner and Ariyana Grant.

A calling hour will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am in Morello Funeral Home, Inc., 3720 Nicholas Street, Easton, PA (Palmer Twp.), followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am in the funeral home. A private interment will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery, in Bethlehem, PA.

Contributions in Tina's memory may be made to Dream Come True at 3615 Nijaro Road Bethlehem, PA 18020 or American Heart Association, 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109. Online condolences may be offered at www.morellofuneralhome.com



Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Morello Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Morello Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Morello Funeral Home, Inc.
3720 NICHOLAS ST
Easton, PA 18045
(610) 253-4941
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morello Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 23, 2020
very sorry to hear this As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Brenda and Sal
Brenda Lisinichia
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved