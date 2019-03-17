|
|
Tommy Leroy Long
Centerville, IA
It is with deep sadness that Friday evening, March 1st, 2019 the world lost a great man, a remarkable husband of 58 years, a best friend, the best father and grandfather, Tommy Leroy Long.
Born on April 16, 1940 in Centerville, Iowa, Tommy grew up in Ottumwa, Iowa.
He was an incredible American
History and Theory of Knowledge teacher for 36 years... teaching in Homer and Scribner, Nebraska as well as Creston and Des Moines, Iowa. He enjoyed coaching high school football, basketball, track, and golf, where he won many championships. His true joy while teaching was sharing his love of travel and Europe with the Des Moines Roosevelt High School students. During his retirement Tom was a golf course ranger at Club Pelican Bay.
He often spoke about the remarkable friendships he's made and how lucky he was to be able to share his life with his love, Ann, of 58+ years. He adored his daughter, Chelon, and the family that she shared with him. He could not brag enough about his daughter and son-in-law Antonio and grandchildren Antonio Michael and Natalie Ann and looked forward to seeing his great grandson. His favorite moments included watching his grandchildren grow into beautiful young adults, spending time with his family (especially in Colorado), fishing, enjoying sunsets, and Christmas.
He will now join his brothers, Jerry Lee and Sammy Joe and parents, Mary and Joseph Long in Heaven. Tommy is survived by his loving family, wife, Ann Long; daughter, Chelon Perez-Benitoa (Antonio); grandchildren,
Antonio M. Perez-Benitoa (Natalee, Landon, Scarlett), Natalie Perez-Benitoa; sisters-in-law, Dorothy and Doris Long and Mary Bradfield and their families; and extended family Manruco and Mari Perez-Benitoa, Patricia Granger (Jamie), and Cecilia Perez-Benitoa.
He was tough, fair, compassionate, loving, and patient. He always said he would be lucky to have three dear friends in his lifetime. His luck was abundant, proven by so many who loved him.
In Tommy Long style... "He Who? Who He?"
Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 23rd, 2019 New Hope Ministries 7675 Davis Blvd. Naples, FL. 34104 at 1 p.m.
Donations can be made in his name to Rocky Mountain National Park at
https://rmconservancy.org/product/donation/
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2019