|
|
Trevor Wayne Hall
On Wednesday, April 15th, 2020, Trevor Wayne Hall, a loving father, son, and friend, was called home at the age of 33.
Trevor was a big 'ol ray of Florida sunshine whenever he was around. A proud Naples native, he loved everything outdoors and had a deep respect for nature. Fishing was at the top of his list and it could be said that he would fish in a mud puddle if he thought there was something to be caught. Trevor had been building a Storter Skiff which he was very proud of that embodied his motto of "Built Not Bought". He was also a music lover and listened to anything from Hank Thompson to Jelly Roll. His green eyes, engaging smile, and infectious laugh will never be forgotten.
Trevor is survived by his son Trevor Wayne Hall Jr.,"T.J.", his mother Rhonda Y Stock (Donald), father James Hall (Nicha), brothers Joshua, Patrick and Rody, grandmother Jeannine Youngblood, niece Aliyah, T.J.'s mother Leah and her mother Michelle Rose, step-siblings Heather, Karrie and Michael, and dear friend Bem Storter and family.
A celebration of life will be held upon completion of his boat and its maiden voyage. Celebration date to be determined.
"Kiss that baby for me"
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020