Tristan Roy
Tristan Charles John Roy, 25 years old, passed away unexpectantly of natural causes while attending Veterinary Medicine College at Kansas State University on October 25, 2020. Tristan was born in Naples Florida on August 4, 1995. He attended The Village School from kindergarten through middle school and then attended high school at Barron Collier High School. He then attended the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida where he received a Bachelor of Science with a Major in Animal Sciences from the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
Tristan was such an amazing individual and accomplished so much in his short time with us on this earth. He always wanted to be a veterinarian and dreamed of it since he was 4 years old and never ever wavered from that goal. He was a quiet and determined child who never backed away from challenges or obstacles. While in High School he participated in multiple sports but was mainly a swimmer and a wrestler. He went to the State Championships with a broken finger and then he eventually represented the United States in a wrestling tournament in Australia where he won the gold medal for the US team. He also sang in the Barron Collier choir and performed at Carnegie Hall in NY and at the Cathedral of Saint Mark in Venice Italy. One of the other passions Tristan had was woodworking. He spent endless hours with his grandfather learning the trade and then went off and built lamps, bookcases, chairs, and other items on his own and for other people. He built a huge Adirondack Chair for his fraternity at the University of Florida where it still stands today. He also always had a passion for traveling and his goal one day was to step on every continent in the world. The only two he missed were Asia and Antarctica. Another interest of Tristan's was a passion for languages and he was studying Japanese for his eventual trip to Asia. Tristan also decided to take airplane lessons and flew airplanes with his instructor. He was such an amazing young man, he went on to join the Free Masons. He loved to meet with the older Masons and talk shop and eventually passed his Master Mason Exams I, II and III and had the Sublime Degree of Master Mason at the time of his passing.
He was a life time member of his Delta Chi fraternity and earned the McClure Outstanding Treasurer of the Year Award from his Pre - veterinarian fraternity of Alpha Zeta. He received numerous scholarships over the years and was a Presidential Member in the National Society of Leadership and Success as well as many other prestigious honor societies.
Tristan did so many wonderful things in the short time he was here with us but above all we knew he loved God and the love of his life Bryana. They were both in veterinarian schools where Tristan was studying to work with exotic animals. They had their lives planned out and they decided they would eventually get to Antarctica when they both retired. Tristan was at the top of his class academically and excelled at Kansas State, and loved to organize and invite his classmates to board game nights weekly for everyone to participate. Tristan loved cooking while playing Barry White and started taking cooking classes. He was loved by his animals, loved by his classmates, and loved by his friends and family and he touched everyone in his life. Tristan brought out the best in everyone and he was taken too early in his life but he will never ever be forgotten. We Love You Tristan.
Tristan is survived by his parents David Roy and Marine Linard, his brothers Hadrien and Cyprien, his maternal grandparents, Colette Linard, Eric and Madeleine Linard of France, his paternal grandparents, Carole Arden and Rob and Judith Roy of Naples, Florida, Uncles and Aunts, Robert and Teri Roy, Bruce and Margaret Roy and numerous cousins, relatives and friends.
There will be a celebration of life service held Saturday December 5th at 2pm at the North Naples United Methodist Church, 6000 Goodlette Road North Naples.
Tristan loved animals and conservation and so In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Tristan Memorial Fund at Kansas State University for one or more of his conservation interests. The link for the fund is - https://give.evertrue.com/ksu/tristanroy