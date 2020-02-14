|
Tucker Irvin Johnson , Jr.
Tucker Irvin Johnson , Jr. passed away February 10, 2020. He was born in Grenada, Mississippi on April 11, 1933. He was the son of Tucker Irvin Johnson and Dit Perry Johnson.
Tucker was always very involved in school . While he was a drummer for the middle school band, he also played in the high school band. In high school he played football, was a member of the Honor Society, was on the student council, high school newspaper, an eagle scout and member of the band.
Tucker went to Georgia Tech Institute of Technology on a military scholarship. He was in both the Sigma Chi fraternity and the Kappa Kappa Psi band fraternity. He graduated with a B.S. degree in Chemical Engineering.
After college Tucker served as a midshipman, achieved the rank of Lieutenant and was stationed in the Azores, Portugal. When he and his family moved to Wilmington, Delaware to work as chief processor for Atlas Chemical Company, he remained active in the Navy Reserves.
Along the way Tucker was President of the Jaycees - 1966, selected as a member of the Outstanding Young Men of America -1967, member and Deacon of several Baptist churches, President of the Pepsi Cola Bottling of Charlotte-1978, and active in several civic and industry organizations in Charlotte, North Carolina. After a move to Naples, Florida he was an entrepreneur in several businesses, on the Board of Directors for Avalon Community in Pelican Bay, was on the board of directors and the secretary for the International Men's Club of Naples, and had his Real Estate license.
Surviving is his wife and best friend Elaine. His daughter Simmi, son-in-law Steve, grandsons Ross, Adrian, Dillon and Chase. Elaine's daughter Andrea, son-in-law Greg, grandsons Brett and Dylan. His sister Claudia, nephew Eddie , wife Leigh Carol and son Wallis. Along with several other family members.
A memorial service will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church, 500 Park Shore Drive, Naples, Fla., Saturday, February 22 at 3:00 p.m. Family and friends are welcome to join us for the celebration of Tucker's life at his memorial service, spreading of ashes and following reception.
Flowers are welcome { no lilies please}. Donations can be made to the Georgia Tech Foundation-
www.gtf.gatech.edu
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020