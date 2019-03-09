|
Tucker Tyler
Bonita Springs, FL
Tucker Tyler passed away on February 27, 2019 at the age of 72. He is remembered with love by his children, Brian (Katie) Tyler of Easton, MA and Laurie (Keith) Mayfield of Charleston, SC; grandchildren Camden and Addison Tyler, and Maya and Tucker Mayfield; and his brother, Jeff Tyler of Athol, NY. He is also survived by his former wife of 42 years, Martha "Marti" Tyler of Charleston, SC.
Tucker was born in Bronxville, NY and later graduated from Northwestern University where he was a proud member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He started at Northern Trust Bank in Chicago in 1970 and worked there for 36 years, ultimately moving to Naples, FL and retiring as President of the Southwest Florida region. He was a member of Kenilworth Union Church in Kenilworth, IL and Glen View Club in Golf, IL. As a proud Eagle Scout, he was a dedicated contributor to the Boy Scouts of America. He served on the boards of the
United Way, Conservancy of Southwest Florida,
Artis-Naples, and NCH Foundation.
Among his varied interests, Tucker was passionate about golf, traveling, sailing, and woodworking. He also spent more than 40 wonderful summers on Canandaigua Lake in NY. He had a rare collection of more than 14,000 scorecards collected from around the world, which he donated to the USGA. Tucker found pleasure mentoring individuals about their careers and establishing new relationships between people. He valued his relationships with family and friends more than anything, and will remain a significant presence in the lives of those he touched.
A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, March 24, at 4:00 with a reception to follow, at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, 1495 Smith Preserve Way, Naples, FL 34102.
Donations in his memory may be made to the
Conservancy of Southwest Florida at www.conservancy.org/get-involved/donate.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 9, 2019