Usha Bhardwaj, MD
Naples - It is with great sadness we share the passing of Usha Bhardwaj, MD, of Naples, Florida, on August 6, 2020, eldest child of Dr. Daya and Kiran Swarup, beloved wife of the late Vidya Bhushan Bhardwaj MD. Usha received her MBBS from Lucknow University, Lucknow, India where she met her husband to be. As a multiple gold medalist, she earned the highest distinction of her class. Usha and Bhushan began their medical practices in Nairobi, Kenya, she as a Medical Officer in the Nairobi City Council, where she strived to bring modern medicine into rural areas of the country. There she raised three daughters Nina, Rochi and Nisha who would eventually enter the medical and legal fields. Usha and Bhushan moved to the US where she retrained as a pathologist while raising her family. She was the Director of the Blood Bank and Deputy Director in Pathology at the Bayley Seton Hospital, Staten Island, NY and a board-certified member of the College of American Pathologists with specialization in anatomic and clinical pathology. Drs. Bhardwaj retired to the Naples area in 1996. Usha was super wife and super mother, passionate about her family especially her grandchildren Neel, Nikhil, Uma and Krish. An accomplished doctor, partner and mother she broke traditional barriers, championing women's' rights and engaging in civic activities including the Naples Community Hospital and the Friends International Society. She was a supporter of St. Jude's Children Hospital, the Salvation Army and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mt. Sinai. With Bhushan she created a beautiful home where she wined and dined family and her beloved Naples friends. Services will be private due to the pandemic. Memorial donations may be sent to Naples Community Hospital nchmd.org/donate
.