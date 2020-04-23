|
V. Michael Balser
Naples - V. Michael Balser, 84, Naples, FL passed away peacefully from cancer on March 29, 2020 with his wife Joanie by his side.
Mike was born in Boston, MA and grew up in Waltham, MA with his parents Smitty and Laura Megson, two brothers Curtis Megson and Robert Megson and one sister Fran Weigler, all who pre-deceased him. Mike met Joanie (Erikson) at a church social at the age of 16 and they have been together ever since. Mike leaves his wife of 63 years Joanie and their four children, Michele Curtis of Shrewsbury MA, Pamela Balser of Chelmsford MA, Lucinda Balser-Eaton of Middlebury VT and Michael Balser of Hudson NH. He also leaves 8 grandchildren Stephanie Curtis, Katherine Curtis, Mathew Curtis, Jose Balser, Justin Eaton, Molly Eaton Allen, Krysta Balser and Dylan Balser along with 4 great-grandchildren.
Mike and Joanie lived in MA, VT and NH over the years and then retired to FL. Their vacation home in Wolfeboro NH was the family home where they made many cherished memories. Mike loved a good book, to ski and was an avid tennis player, playing competitively until he became sick. He had many friends and teammates, who along with tennis brought him much joy.
Mike served in the US Marines for 3 years, then received his undergraduate degree from Boston College and his masters from Northeastern University. He worked as a corporate executive in both finance and operations for most of his career as well as owned a few small businesses. Mike was one to volunteer for non-profit boards, help his neighbors and was well respected by his peers, friends and family. He will be missed by all.
A family memorial service will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020