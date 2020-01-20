|
Valerie J. Sisson, 79, of Marco Island, Florida passed away Friday, January 17, 2020surrounded by family. She was born July 31, 1940 in Park Ridge, IL. Valerie was a strong willed, fun, outgoing woman. Valerie loved Florida and spending time with her family. Survived by her sons, Gene (Kathy) Sisson and Lance (Lynn) Sisson; grandchildren, Michael (Jennifer) Sisson, Robbie (Laken) Sisson, Chancelyn and Chaisson Sisson; great grandchildren, Faith Sisson; many nieces and nephews; significant other, Bill Northrop; close friends, Brock (Julie) Wilson, Bill (Georgia) Pavion, Vanetta Long Sisson, Stephanie Irvin along with many other dear and close friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Valerie's name to the . Cremation rites accorded with Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 20 to Jan. 24, 2020