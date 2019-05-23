Services
Fuller Funeral Home - East Naples
4735 Tamiami Trail East
Naples , FL 34112
(239) 417-5000
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fuller Funeral Home - East Naples
4735 Tamiami Trail East
Naples , FL 34112
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Fuller Funeral Home - East Naples
4735 Tamiami Trail East
Naples , FL 34112
Vallery B. Rowe, 89 of Naples died May 20, 2019. She was born in Ft. Myers and had been a life long resident of the area. Vallery is survived by her children, Eric "Beno" (Irma) Rowe, Brenda Reynolds, Pam Sizemore, Carl (Yutta)Rowe and Samatha Rowe; 13 Grandchildren, 16 Great Grandchildren, and 8 great great grandchildren. She is also survived by 7 Brothers and Sisters. She was preceded in death by a daughter Gail MacAbee, and a son Jay Rowe. She was loved by all of her family and friends. Vallery loved to travel, she loved to shop, go out to lunch and to color. She used to always sing when she went on road trips and she loved to read her bible. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 24 from 10:00 am until 11:00am at Fuller Funeral Home, 4735 Tamiami Trail East where services will be held at 11:00am. Burial will follow at Naples Memorial Gardens.
Published in Naples Daily News on May 23, 2019
