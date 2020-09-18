1/
Verne Lawrence Olufson
Verne Lawrence Olufson, loving husband and father, passed away at age 91 on Monday, September 14, 2020. Verne, the youngest of 6 children, was born on November 9, 1928 in Guelph, ND to Ole and Gertrude Olufson. He was raised in Norco, CA with his 4 brothers and 1 sister. Verne was a building contractor in southern California before retiring to Marco Island, FL in 1983. Verne raised 2 children, David and Linda, prior to marrying Mary, née Shanahan, on July 21, 1978. He was a devoted husband for over 42 years, a loving father and he adored his grandchildren Jesse, Laura, David, Brittany, Kelsey, Danny and Cayleigh and his great-grandchildren Gregory, Charlotte, James and Holden. Verne was an avid tennis player, winning several tournaments at Royal Wood Golf and Country Club in Naples, FL and played until the age of 90. Attending bi-annual family reunions was a must for Verne. He was a passionate storyteller who wanted to share and continue the Olufson Norwegian family traditions and heritage with multiple generations. Verne loved all of his grandchildren and proudly displayed their photos and artwork as they grew. Verne was preceded in death by his parents, his 5 siblings and his son, David. He is survived by his wife, Mary, his children, Linda, Tracy and Tammy, his 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Services for Verne will be held on Tuesday, September, 22, 2020 at 10 am at Shepherd of the Glades Lutheran Church in Naples FL. An open house reception will follow at 12 pm - 3 pm at their home in Naples.




Published in Naples Daily News from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
