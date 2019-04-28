|
Vicki Lissau
Naples, FL
Vicki Lissau, 63 of Naples, Florida passed away peacefully after a short, renewed battle with bladder cancer. She passed on April 17, 2019 in her home with her loving husband, Scott by her side. Vicki was born in Zanesville, Ohio on May 1, 1955 and moved to Naples in her middle school years. Not many years later she would meet her forever partner, Scott as sophomores at Naples High School. Vicki later graduated from Nova Southeastern and became a devoted elementary school teacher for Collier County Public Schools where she taught for over twenty years. She is survived by her loving family: husband Scott Lissau, mother Marilyn Harrigan, sister Kimberly rrigan, her children Travis Lissau, wife Maria Margrey, her daughter Kristy Wolyniec, husband Jason Wolyniec, and grandchildren Christian Wolyniec and Kayla Margrey. She will be reunited with her late father, William Harrigan. Her final wishes were to not have a service. With that said, there will be a small memorial for immediate family only. In honor of Vicki we ask that donations be made to Avow Hospice of Naples. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019