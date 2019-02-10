|
Victor A. Bonomo
Naples, FL
Vic Bonomo, age 89, of Naples, FL, passed away on January 30, surrounded by his family. He was born on June 16, 1929, in New York City, to Albert and Rae Bonomo.
Vic graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a BS in Economics in 1949.
Mr. Bonomo spent his career as a corporate executive, including Vice President and General Manager of the Maxwell House Division of General Foods, and culminating as President of the Pepsi-Cola Company. He retired in 1985 as Executive Vice President of Pepsi's parent company, PepsiCo, Inc.
His most satisfying corporate experience was presiding over 60 consecutive months of market share improvement during the 1970s, with Pepsi-Cola becoming the leading brand of soft drink sold in U.S. food stores. According to the A.C. Nielsen Company, Pepsi's consistent share growth was unprecedented at the time for any and all of the major food store brands that it measured.
Although he had an illustrious career, he always said his greatest accomplishment was his family. He was, first and foremost, a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
He is survived by his loving wife, Peggy Bonomo, daughters Nancy Bonomo, Cynthia Bonomo Mueller, and Sandra Bonomo, his grandchildren Zach Mueller, Eleonore Werner, and Emma Green, as well as great grandsons Leo and Miles Green. He was predeceased by his first wife, Doris Bonomo, in 2006.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 1:00 pm, at the Ispiri Community Center at Avow Hospice, 1205 Whippoorwill Lane in Naples, followed by a reception at Grey Oaks Country Club (Butler Room).
The Bonomo family has asked that any memorial gifts be made to Avow.
Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 10, 2019