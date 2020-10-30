Victor A. Perosi, Jr.
Naples - Victor A. Perosi, a resident of Naples, FL for over 25 years, passed away peacefully due to complications arising from cancer on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. He was born on January 20, 1928 in Staten Island, NY.
Victor, or "Vic," lived a full life, making the world a better place in many different ways. After graduating from Port Richmond High School and attending Wagner College in Staten Island, Vic became one of the first U.S. Army draftees from Staten Island in 1950. He then served in the Korean conflict in 1951 as a sergeant.
After returning to the U.S., Vic learned the plumbing business from his father. His determination and prowess for mechanics allowed Vic to start his own company, Victor A. Perosi Inc., and he flourished as one of the most well-respected mechanical plumbing contractors in New York, New Jersey, and Florida. Vic worked tirelessly to help make some of the daily products individuals use better, through his knowledge of chemicals and materials, and some of his favorite accomplishments were small in scope, but had significant impact, such as his work in separating mercury and silver from dental capsules while he ran PMG Chemical Company. Some of his proudest accomplishments as a business owner also included working for the United Nations, the city of Manhattan, NY, Proctor and Gamble, Brooklyn Union Gas Co., AT&T, BASF, and numerous other companies. One of Vic's favorite accomplishments was establishing a powerhouse for Proctor and Gamble for that daily electricity needs.
Vic was a member of the Lions Club and DAV
. He was also a life member of VFW and the American Legion, and a long-time member of the Imperial Gold Club in Naples. He had a number of interests, including hunting, golfing, travelling (Germany and Italy were among his favorites), tackling various social issues, and enjoying food of all varieties. His friends at Imperial Golf Club in Naples were a part of these passions, where he thrived on the golf course and cherished the creative. Those who knew Vic would describe him as compassionate, neighborly, clever, and convivial. He would also catch you off guard with his wit and humor, and would not hesitate to let you know his opinion. His warmth and social impact will most certainly be missed.
Vic was pre-deceased by his parents, Victor and Elsie (Jabush); first wife, Elfriede; second wife, Karin; brother, Anthony; daughter, Victoria; and grandchildren, Victor McDonnell, Gabriella Russo and Brett McDonnell.
He is survived by his daughter, Amy Perosi of Staten Island, NY; sister Rose Brunda of Naples, FL; step-sons, Gerard (Donna) Schofield of Staten Island, NY; Mark (Carmen) Schofield of Middletown, NJ; Kevin (Patricia) Schofield of Minneapolis, MN; grandchildren, Evan McDonnell, Colby McDonnell, Frank Perosi; step-grandchildren Ralph, Christopher, Nicholas, Amanda, Mark Anthony, Dillon, Tyler, Nicole Schofield, and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 12:00 PM (noon) at St. Leo's Catholic Church, 28300 Beaumont Rd., Bonita Springs, FL 34134. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Support group. Vic's entombment will be at the Perosi Mausoleum on Staten Island. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com
.