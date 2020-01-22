|
|
Vincent E. Cappelletti
Bonita Springs - Vincent E. Cappelletti passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 16th, 2020, at the age of 88. He was born in Schenectady, NY, on August 17, 1931.
He left his hometown at a young age and served in the US Army in Korea as a Paratrooper. After the war, during his career in engineering, he worked mostly out of Palo Alto, CA, on different assignments. He was instrumental in building communication equipment at facilities in places like Alaska, Greenland, Seychelles and Kenya among others. In 1974, Vince was assigned to Brussels, Belgium, and was a resident there until 1996. During that time his work was focused on Satellite Communication and equipment for Defense Industry, working closely with the US Military Mission at NATO. He was Director of European Operations for Ford Aerospace and later Director of Development in his own Aerospace & Communication Company in Brussels.
He married his wife, Ursula, in 1983. After retiring they settled in Bonita Springs, FL, Vince was an active member of the Sterling Oaks Tennis Club, playing there until 2018. Throughout his life, cars were his hobby. He was deeply involved in the restoration of several 356 Porsche cars and enjoyed driving them through many parts of Europe and the United States. He served as a Docent at the Collier Automotive Museum in Naples, organizing various events for his car friends.
Vince was preceded in death by his parents, Antonio Cappelletti and Filomena DeSylvester, his sisters Mary and Fatima, and his brother Albert, He is survived by his wife, Ursula, his daughters Laura Cappelletti and Pamela Cappelletti, his nephews Peter Benequista with wife Carole, Russel Cappelletti; his nieces Beverly Hall with husband Robert, Barbara Sciocchetti with husband Jules, Michele Cappelletti with husband Vince, Robin Ingram with husband KC.
A Memorial Service will be held on February 1st , 11.00 am, at St. Williams Catholic Church, 601 Seagate Drive, Naples, FL. He will be laid to rest at a later time at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA.
In lieu of flowers please donate in memory of Vince Cappelletti to Hope Hospice, 9470 Healthpark Circle, Ft. Myers, FL 33908 or Donate.HopeHCS.org
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020